Russians attack Zaporizhzhia overnight with aerial bombs, causing fire

Russian forces used FAB high-explosive aerial bombs to strike the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 23-24 September, causing a fire.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov said, citing early reports, that Russian forces had launched two FAB strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

Advertisement:

Firefighters extinguishing a fire after the Russian attack Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters extinguishing a fire after the Russian attack Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Fedorov: "The attack has caused a fire. As of now, the fire has been contained by crews from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine."

Details: Fedorov reported that one apartment block and three houses had been damaged in the nighttime Russian strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district in Zaporizhzhia.

Background: On the night of 22-23 September, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia using six FAB high-explosive aerial bombs, hitting civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. One man was killed, and rescue workers recovered his body from under the rubble.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!