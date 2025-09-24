All Sections
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia overnight with aerial bombs, causing fire

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 24 September 2025, 02:12
Firefighters extinguishing a fire caused by the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces used FAB high-explosive aerial bombs to strike the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 23-24 September, causing a fire.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov said, citing early reports, that Russian forces had launched two FAB strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

Quote from Fedorov: "The attack has caused a fire. As of now, the fire has been contained by crews from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine."

Details: Fedorov reported that one apartment block and three houses had been damaged in the nighttime Russian strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district in Zaporizhzhia.

Background: On the night of 22-23 September, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia using six FAB high-explosive aerial bombs, hitting civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. One man was killed, and rescue workers recovered his body from under the rubble.

ZaporizhzhiaRusso-Ukrainian warfire
