Zelenskyy on meeting UN General Assembly president: "We discussed Ukraine's key priorities at this session"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met in New York with Annalena Baerbock, President of the UN General Assembly's 80th session.

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he and Baerbock had "discussed Ukraine's key priorities at this session".

The Ukrainian leader elaborated that the priorities in question are the General Assembly's focus on the situation in Russian-occupied territories and support for the updated draft resolution on human rights in the temporarily occupied areas.

Quote: "[We also discussed] our work with partners on initiating and advancing a draft resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of children."

Background: Baerbock said she could potentially envisage the deployment of UN peacekeepers in Ukraine to ensure a ceasefire and post-war peace, if supported by the majority of UN member states.

