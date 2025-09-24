Battlefield sees 172 combat clashes in 24 hours, 64 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 172 combat engagements have been recorded over the past day. The largest number of them occurred on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 64 Russian assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 24 September

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 12 combat engagements have taken place over the past day. The Russians launched 8 airstrikes, dropping 18 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 172 attacks, 4 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Advertisement:

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces mounted 11 attempts to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Vovchansk, Odradne and Zapadne.

On the Kupiansk front, five Russian attacks took place. Ukrainian defenders repelled assault actions near the settlements of Kupiansk, Kindrashivka and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 15 attacks, trying to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, Torske and Shandryholove.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped three Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Dronivka and Yampil.

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 17 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Sofiivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka and Poltavka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 64 Russian assaults near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nikanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Shevchenko and Dachne and towards Novoukrainka and Filiia.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces carried out 33 attacks near the settlements of Novokhatske, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Sosnivka, Ternove, Novohеorhiivka, Piddubne, Komyshuvakha, Novomykolaivka and Novoivanivka and towards Uspenivka.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks near the village of Poltavka.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack near the village of Kamianske.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck three clusters of Russian military personnel, one weapons and equipment storage facility, and one forward command post.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!