Several people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts overnight – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the cities of Kharkiv and Kramatorsk and the Nikopol district on the night of 23-24 September. The Russians launched 18 drones on residential areas in Kharkiv, injuring four people. Further destruction has also been recorded in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian troops are reported to have struck Kharkiv and nine settlements in Kharkiv Oblast overnight. The Russians used 18 drones to attack the Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city.

Four people were injured: a 24-year-old man in Kharkiv, a 38-year-old woman in Chuhuiv as well as an 87-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman in Prudynka.

The Russians used various types of weapons: two aerial bombs, 22 Geran-2 kamikaze drones, a first-person view (FPV) drone and other UAVs. The strikes damaged residential buildings, administrative facilities, shops, cars and infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Izium and Chuhuiv districts.

The aftermath of the attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces struck Kramatorsk twice with drones. First, a UAV hit open ground near a residential building, damaging windows and facades.

The aftermath of the attack Photo: Kramatorsk City Military Administration

Later, a Molniya-2 UAV hit an apartment block, causing a fire in one of the flats, which firefighters extinguished. No casualties were reported.

The aftermath of the attack Photo: Kramatorsk City Military Administration

Russian troops used artillery and FPV drones to bombard the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging a five-storey building, cars and a power line.

A drone struck Malomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district, causing a fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The aftermath of the attack Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Background: On the evening of 23 September, Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv.

