Power outages recorded in one Ukrainian oblast after Russian drone attacks

Consumers in one Ukrainian oblast have been left without electricity due to a Russian drone attack on energy facilities on the night of 23-24 September.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator

Details: Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy noted that the power grid remains balanced, and no rolling blackouts for consumers are envisaged after the Russian attacks on the energy system in Kharkiv overnight.

"Russian forces have struck energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and the oblast over the past day. Power engineers are working to promptly deal with the aftermath, and repair efforts are ongoing," the Ministry of Energy said.

As of 09:30 on 24 September, electricity consumption increased by 3.6% compared to 23 September, driven by cloudy weather in Ukraine’s west, north and parts of central oblasts.

Consumers are urged to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening.

Background: On the night of 23-24 September, Russian forces launched 18 attack drones towards Kharkiv. The main strike hit an energy infrastructure facility, affecting the electricity supply to city residents.

