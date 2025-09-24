Ukraine obtains data on deported children by hacking Crimean occupation authorities' servers

Cyber experts from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have gained access to all computers and servers of the self-proclaimed authorities of temporarily occupied Crimea, enabling them to download information about children deported by the Russians.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Intelligence officers have obtained more than 100 terabytes of intelligence data after breaching the system.

DIU gained access to the official correspondence of Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed "head of Crimea," as well as working documents and communications between the ministries and agencies of the occupation "government of Crimea".

Among the obtained data is a large number of documents on the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Lists of minors taken by the occupation authorities to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and Russia have been obtained (including children’s personal data, details about their guardians and their places of residence/education).

Quote from DIU: "This data has been handed over to law enforcement agencies for investigating war crimes related to the abduction of Ukrainian children."

Details: Other key information obtained includes lists of Russian service members with personal details and information on their relatives, records of imprisoned soldiers and those killed in action, decisions on compensation for the deaths of troops, and applications from "participants of the special military operation" – the term used by the Russian propaganda machine for the war against Ukraine – requesting land plots in Crimea.

Quote: "Certain files of official correspondence between the ministries of the occupation authorities of Crimea and documents on numerous meetings confirm the shortage of fuel and lubricants after strikes on Russian oil refineries."

More details: A DIU source told Ukrainska Pravda that this marks the second successful breach of the occupation authorities’ servers in Crimea in recent months. After the previous operation, FSB representatives visited Aksyonov and his subordinates to search for a "mole", but found none.

