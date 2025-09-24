All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine obtains data on deported children by hacking Crimean occupation authorities' servers

Olena BarsukovaWednesday, 24 September 2025, 12:01
Ukraine obtains data on deported children by hacking Crimean occupation authorities' servers
Stock photo: JuraJarema/Depositphotos

Cyber experts from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have gained access to all computers and servers of the self-proclaimed authorities of temporarily occupied Crimea, enabling them to download information about children deported by the Russians.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Intelligence officers have obtained more than 100 terabytes of intelligence data after breaching the system.

Advertisement:

DIU gained access to the official correspondence of Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed "head of Crimea," as well as working documents and communications between the ministries and agencies of the occupation "government of Crimea".

Among the obtained data is a large number of documents on the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Lists of minors taken by the occupation authorities to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and Russia have been obtained (including children’s personal data, details about their guardians and their places of residence/education).

Quote from DIU: "This data has been handed over to law enforcement agencies for investigating war crimes related to the abduction of Ukrainian children."

Details: Other key information obtained includes lists of Russian service members with personal details and information on their relatives, records of imprisoned soldiers and those killed in action, decisions on compensation for the deaths of troops, and applications from "participants of the special military operation" – the term used by the Russian propaganda machine for the war against Ukraine – requesting land plots in Crimea.

Quote: "Certain files of official correspondence between the ministries of the occupation authorities of Crimea and documents on numerous meetings confirm the shortage of fuel and lubricants after strikes on Russian oil refineries."

More details: A DIU source told Ukrainska Pravda that this marks the second successful breach of the occupation authorities’ servers in Crimea in recent months. After the previous operation, FSB representatives visited Aksyonov and his subordinates to search for a "mole", but found none.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Defence Intelligence of UkraineoccupationRussiachildren
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions
Polish PM decodes Trump's remarks on Ukraine's chances to regain its territories
Ukrainian anti-corruption body: Security Service lying about reason for latest searches, it's president's petty revenge
All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy 2 Russian Be‑12 Chaika amphibious aircraft for first time in history
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy three Russian Mi-8 helicopters and radar in Crimea – video
Ukrainian intelligence conducts special operation in Russia's Vladivostok, targeting those who committed war crimes in Ukraine – video
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
19:48
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
19:42
Merz proposes using frozen Russian assets to issue loan to Ukraine
19:26
Rutte supports Trump's stance on NATO shooting down Russian aircraft "if necessary"
18:59
Newborn son of woman killed in 7 September Russian attack on Kyiv in critical condition
18:36
Ukraine to begin search and exhumation work in Poland
18:04
Russia strikes Chernihiv: 30,000 residents left without power
17:08
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
16:58
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions
16:58
EXPLAINERHow EU plans to bring Ukrainians back home and what exceptions might apply
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: