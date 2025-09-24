All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone production facility and oil pumping station in Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 24 September 2025, 15:46
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone production facility and oil pumping station in Russia
Important Russian facilities were struck. Photo: General Staff

Ukraine’s defence forces have struck two Russian targets in Volgograd Oblast which are involved in supplying Russian forces, as well as drone production facilities in Belgorod Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The General Staff reported that a fire had broken out at the Kuzmichi-1 oil pumping station, which is part of the transport system for crude oil to the southern regions of the Russian Federation. In addition, Ukraine’s forces also hit the Zenzevatka oil pumping station, which transports oil through the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk main oil pipeline.

Last night, units of the Ukrainian defence forces also struck a UAV production facility in the village of Valuyki in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, with the aim of disrupting the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and reducing Russian combat capabilities. Early reports indicate that the plant was hit and a fire had broken out.

The results and extent of the damage are being confirmed.

The General Staff also confirms the destruction of the ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil processing facility at the Gazprom Neftekhim-Salavat oil refinery in Bashkortostan. The fire at the plant is still ongoing.

The successful completion of one of the previous missions has also been confirmed. On 22 September, long-range weapons of the Ukrainian defence forces struck the Astrakhan gas processing plant (Astrakhan Oblast, Russia). Production areas were damaged, causing a partial shutdown of the production process, according to the General Staff.

This gas processing plant is one of the largest gas chemical facilities in the world and the main producer of sulphur for explosives in the Russian Federation, accounting for up to 66% of Russian production. The annual volume of oil product processing at the Astrakhan gas processing plant is up to 3.2 million tonnes per year.

