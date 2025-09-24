Ukrainian Security Service drones once again behind attack on Gazprom petrochemical plant in Russia – source

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck a Gazprom petrochemical plant in the city of Salavat in Bashkortostan, almost 1,500 km from the Ukrainian border, on the night of 23-24 September.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: For the second time in a week, drones operated by the SSU’s Special Operations Centre A have reached Bashkortostan, hitting the Gazprom petrochemical plant.

As a result of several drone strikes, a fire broke out at the plant, sending a massive column of black smoke into the air. Local authorities report that the extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

Russian social media groups and Radiy Khabirov, Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan, reported that Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat had suffered another drone attack. The extent of the damage is being clarified, and Russian emergency services are extinguishing the fire.

On 18 September, long-range drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical plant in Russia’s Bashkortostan, covering a distance of 1,400 kilometres. Early information indicated that the drones had hit the ELOU-AVT-4 unit – the heart of the plant.

