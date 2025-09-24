Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 50 times: 1 killed, 10 injured

Russian forces have launched more than 50 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using missiles, artillery and drones. One civilian has been killed and 10 others have been injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "During the day, Russian forces launched a missile on the city of Dnipro. Four people were injured and all received medical assistance.

The aggressor struck the Synelnykove district with drones. A 61-year-old man was killed in the Mezhova hromada. My condolences to his family. There were also strikes in the Pokrovske and Mykolaivka hromadas. Infrastructure was damaged and dry grass caught fire." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: In the Nikopol district, five people were injured in Russian attacks.

In the Kamianske district, one man was injured.

