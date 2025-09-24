All Sections
Drones halt operations at two major Russian oil ports, says Bloomberg

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 24 September 2025, 20:40
Drones halt operations at two major Russian oil ports, says Bloomberg
Novorossiysk port. Photo: Getty Images

Russian oil ports on the Black Sea suspended tanker loading after overnight warnings of drone attacks.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Operations were temporarily and preventively halted at two key terminals near Novorossiysk: the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) and the Sheskharis. The CPC confirmed that such suspensions are routine during air-raid warnings. A Bloomberg source said that Sheskharis also stopped operations.

On Wednesday 24 September, sirens sounded in Novorossiysk as authorities warned of possible drone and uncrewed vessel attacks. The CPC office at the port sustained damage.

Together, the two terminals export over 2 million barrels of oil per day from Russia and Kazakhstan – a vital part of the global oil supply chain, which totals around 40 million barrels daily.

Since August, Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian refineries and port facilities, already forcing the Kremlin to ban petrol exports and consider restricting diesel supplies.

Background: 

  • Russian authorities claimed that drones had attacked the city of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Krai, where one of Russia's naval bases in the Black Sea is located.
  • As of 24 September, all grades of petrol, including the premium A100, have completely disappeared from filling stations in Russian-occupied Crimea.
  • Fuel supply problems have spread to at least 20 Russian regions – from Sakhalin to Ryazan Oblast – as a result of intensified Ukrainian drone strikes on major Russian refineries and storage facilities.

dronesoilRussia
