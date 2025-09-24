Russia claims drones have attacked Novorossiysk, where naval base is located – videos

Russian authorities have claimed that drones have attacked the city of Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai, where one of the Russian Federation's Black Sea naval bases is located.

Details: Novorossiysk Mayor Andrei Kravchenko has declared a state of emergency in the city. He alleged that the attack resulted in casualties and damage to residential areas.

The centre of Novorossiysk was said to have been attacked by drones that damaged seven buildings, including a hotel. Twenty cars were also reported to have been damaged, three of which were completely burned out.

In addition, a warning regarding unmanned boat attacks has been issued in Gelendzhik.

Videos have been posted online showing sea drones in Novorossiysk Bay and fires raging in the city.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the situation.

