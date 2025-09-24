All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia claims drones have attacked Novorossiysk, where naval base is located – videos

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 24 September 2025, 16:35
Russia claims drones have attacked Novorossiysk, where naval base is located – videos
Photo: Russian Telegram-channels

Russian authorities have claimed that drones have attacked the city of Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai, where one of the Russian Federation's Black Sea naval bases is located.

Source: Russian media reports and Telegram groups

Details: Novorossiysk Mayor Andrei Kravchenko has declared a state of emergency in the city. He alleged that the attack resulted in casualties and damage to residential areas.

Advertisement:

The centre of Novorossiysk was said to have been attacked by drones that damaged seven buildings, including a hotel. Twenty cars were also reported to have been damaged, three of which were completely burned out.

In addition, a warning regarding unmanned boat attacks has been issued in Gelendzhik.

Videos have been posted online showing sea drones in Novorossiysk Bay and fires raging in the city.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the situation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions
Polish PM decodes Trump's remarks on Ukraine's chances to regain its territories
Ukrainian anti-corruption body: Security Service lying about reason for latest searches, it's president's petty revenge
All News
Russia
Drones halt operations at two major Russian oil ports, says Bloomberg
US state secretary and Russian foreign minister meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Bulgaria pledges to end Russian gas transit deal in 2026
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
19:48
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
19:42
Merz proposes using frozen Russian assets to issue loan to Ukraine
19:26
Rutte supports Trump's stance on NATO shooting down Russian aircraft "if necessary"
18:59
Newborn son of woman killed in 7 September Russian attack on Kyiv in critical condition
18:36
Ukraine to begin search and exhumation work in Poland
18:04
Russia strikes Chernihiv: 30,000 residents left without power
17:08
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
16:58
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions
16:58
EXPLAINERHow EU plans to bring Ukrainians back home and what exceptions might apply
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: