Beaches closed in Russia's Sochi due to drone attack

Beaches have been temporarily closed in the Russian resort city of Sochi due to a drone attack on Novorossiysk.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Details: Sochi Mayor Andrei Proshunin announced that the authorities have decided to restrict access to the city’s beaches until midday on 25 September.

He urged residents and visitors of Sochi "to remain vigilant and refrain from staying near the shoreline" as Krasnodar Krai was attacked by uncrewed surface vessels on 24 September.

The drones are reported to have hit the port area of Novorossiysk and likely an oil-loading jetty in Tuapse.

Against this backdrop, people have been evacuated from beaches in Sochi and Tuapse, while in Gelendzhik, going out to sea in any type of vessel is prohibited.

Background: Earlier, Russian authorities reported that drones had attacked the city of Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai, where a Russian Black Sea Fleet naval base is located.

