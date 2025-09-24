All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Beaches closed in Russia's Sochi due to drone attack

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 24 September 2025, 22:49
Beaches closed in Russia's Sochi due to drone attack
A coastal area. Stock photo: open sources

Beaches have been temporarily closed in the Russian resort city of Sochi due to a drone attack on Novorossiysk.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Details: Sochi Mayor Andrei Proshunin announced that the authorities have decided to restrict access to the city’s beaches until midday on 25 September.

Advertisement:

He urged residents and visitors of Sochi "to remain vigilant and refrain from staying near the shoreline" as Krasnodar Krai was attacked by uncrewed surface vessels on 24 September.

The drones are reported to have hit the port area of Novorossiysk and likely an oil-loading jetty in Tuapse.

Against this backdrop, people have been evacuated from beaches in Sochi and Tuapse, while in Gelendzhik, going out to sea in any type of vessel is prohibited.

Background: Earlier, Russian authorities reported that drones had attacked the city of Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai, where a Russian Black Sea Fleet naval base is located.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
Russians have placed 48 children from Donetsk Oblast in psychiatric hospitals for "extremism"
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles that can reach Moscow – The Telegraph
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Two transport aircraft and coastal radars destroyed in Ukrainian Defence Intelligence raid in Crimea – video
Russians strike energy facilities in Vinnytsia Oblast
US state secretary relays Trump's call for peace to Russian foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
22:07
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
21:09
Zelenskyy warns of military response if drones from Hungary enter Ukraine again
20:51
Hungarian Defence Ministry denies involvement in drone launches into Ukraine
20:47
EXPLAINERWhat risks could a pro-Russian victory pose for Moldova and the region
20:14
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
20:07
Belarusian leader says he wants to talk to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin
20:02
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
19:35
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes
19:15
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
19:00
Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: