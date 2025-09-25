All Sections
Train delays reported due to Russian attacks on Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 25 September 2025, 01:20
Train delays reported due to Russian attacks on Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts
A train. Stock photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Train delays are reported to have occurred due to Russian attacks on Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts on the night of 24-25 September which caused power outages on certain sections of the railway network.

Source: Ukrainian state-run railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia

Quote: "All passengers and crews on trains No. 54/254 Odesa – Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and No. 8/7 Odesa – Kharkiv are staying in shelters. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties."

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia also noted that trains No. 51/52 Zaporizhzhia – Odesa and No. 148/147 Kyiv – Odesa are scheduled to travel the same route shortly afterwards.

Delays for these trains are expected, the railway operator added.

Quote: "We are dispatching reserve locomotives to all sections cut off from the power grid. Damage assessment will take place as soon as the attack ends."

