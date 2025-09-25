Train delays reported due to Russian attacks on Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts

Train delays are reported to have occurred due to Russian attacks on Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts on the night of 24-25 September which caused power outages on certain sections of the railway network.

Source: Ukrainian state-run railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia

Quote: "All passengers and crews on trains No. 54/254 Odesa – Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and No. 8/7 Odesa – Kharkiv are staying in shelters. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties."

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia also noted that trains No. 51/52 Zaporizhzhia – Odesa and No. 148/147 Kyiv – Odesa are scheduled to travel the same route shortly afterwards.

Delays for these trains are expected, the railway operator added.

Quote: "We are dispatching reserve locomotives to all sections cut off from the power grid. Damage assessment will take place as soon as the attack ends."

