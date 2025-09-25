Battlefield sees 160 clashes, over half of them on three key fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 160 combat engagements have been recorded over the past day. Ukrainian defenders repelled 49 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front, 25 on the Lyman front and 13 on the Novopavlivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 25 September

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks. The Russians launched 13 airstrikes, dropping 26 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 186 attacks, 8 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces mounted two attempts to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders near the town of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, six Russian attacks took place. Ukrainian defenders repelled assault actions near the settlements of Kotliarivka and Lozova and towards Pishchane and Kolisnykivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 25 attacks, trying to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Derylove and Zarichne.

On the Siversk front, the Russians made seven attempts to advance near the settlement of Serebrianka and towards Dronivka and Yampil.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 10 attacks near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 49 Russian assaults near the settlements of Poltavka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne and Horikhove.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Voskresenka, Sichneve, Vorone, Ternove and Novohryhorivka.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near the village of Olhivske.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack towards the village of Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians carried out three unsuccessful attempts to advance.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

