All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Battlefield sees 160 clashes, over half of them on three key fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 25 September 2025, 08:22
Battlefield sees 160 clashes, over half of them on three key fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
A Ukrainian air defence unit. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

A total of 160 combat engagements have been recorded over the past day. Ukrainian defenders repelled 49 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front, 25 on the Lyman front and 13 on the Novopavlivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 25 September

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks. The Russians launched 13 airstrikes, dropping 26 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 186 attacks, 8 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Advertisement:

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces mounted two attempts to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders near the town of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, six Russian attacks took place. Ukrainian defenders repelled assault actions near the settlements of Kotliarivka and Lozova and towards Pishchane and Kolisnykivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 25 attacks, trying to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Derylove and Zarichne.

On the Siversk front, the Russians made seven attempts to advance near the settlement of Serebrianka and towards Dronivka and Yampil.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 10 attacks near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 49 Russian assaults near the settlements of Poltavka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne and Horikhove. 

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Voskresenka, Sichneve, Vorone, Ternove and Novohryhorivka.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near the village of Olhivske.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack towards the village of Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians carried out three unsuccessful attempts to advance.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
Russians have placed 48 children from Donetsk Oblast in psychiatric hospitals for "extremism"
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles that can reach Moscow – The Telegraph
All News
Armed Forces
Russians hit Ground Forces training unit with ballistic missiles, resulting in casualties among personnel
Ukrainian company STG presents poncho that conceals soldiers from thermal imagers – photos
Battlefield sees 170 clashes: Russians intensify attacks on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts
RECENT NEWS
22:07
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
21:09
Zelenskyy warns of military response if drones from Hungary enter Ukraine again
20:51
Hungarian Defence Ministry denies involvement in drone launches into Ukraine
20:47
EXPLAINERWhat risks could a pro-Russian victory pose for Moldova and the region
20:14
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
20:07
Belarusian leader says he wants to talk to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin
20:02
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
19:35
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes
19:15
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
19:00
Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: