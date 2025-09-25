Two transport aircraft and coastal radars destroyed in Ukrainian Defence Intelligence raid in Crimea – video

The Prymary (Phantoms) special unit from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has posted a video showing the destruction of Russian transport aircraft and coastal radar stations during a raid in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "The Prymary special unit from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine is continuing to destroy high-value enemy targets in temporarily occupied Crimea."

Advertisement:

Details: DIU reported that Ukrainian soldiers had set fire to two Russian An-26 transport aircraft and struck a Russian surface surveillance radar station and the MR-10M1 Mys M1 coastal radar station during the raid on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

The losses inflicted on Russian forces in Crimea by the Prymary unit were recorded in a Ukrainian General Staff report dated 24 September 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!