Ukrainian cyber experts cripple Russia's fast payment banking system – source

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 September 2025, 11:56
An emblem of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Stock photo: DIU

Cyber experts from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have paralysed Russia’s national Faster Payment System SBP, widely used for transfers to Russian "charitable and volunteer organisations" supporting the war against Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: The source told Ukrainska Pravda that a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack on the SBP payment system and the provider TransTeleCom has prevented many Russians from making instant transfers or online payments.

Screenshot showing reports from DownDetector.su, a Russian real-time problem and outage monitoring service

Social media in Yekaterinburg has been flooded with complaints after online payments for buses and petrol stations stopped working.

 

Screenshot: Yekaterinburg local news, reporting about the SBP payment system’s failure

The cyber operation has also cut internet and interactive television services for hundreds of thousands of subscribers of local providers across several Russian oblasts.

The source has said that estimated economic losses from the DDOS attack on the SBP system could reach up to US$30 million.

