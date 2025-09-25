All Sections
Fuel shortages force closure of petrol stations across Russia

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 25 September 2025, 16:41
stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has seen the number of petrol stations fall by 2.6%, or 360 sites, since the end of July amid ongoing fuel supply disruptions, with some oblasts facing particularly severe problems.

Source: Russian newspaper Kommersant

Details: The south of Russia has experienced a 14% drop in operational stations, while in temporarily occupied Crimea and the city of Sevastopol the reduction has reached 50%. Market participants report that independent sellers have exhausted their stocks and expect the situation to stabilise by November. Experts say major oil companies prioritise their networks and maintain prices below wholesale, putting independent operators under growing pressure.

Russia’s Ministry of Energy, along with the occupying administration in temporarily occupied Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, has stated that fuel supply remains under control.

Background:

  • Intelligence reports indicate fuel shortages in 20 Russian oblasts and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, while fuel prices continue to rise nationwide.
  • As of 24 September, all grades of petrol, including the premium A100, have completely disappeared from filling stations in Russian-occupied Crimea. Sergei Aksyonov, the so-called head of Russian-occupied Crimea, said the shortages are caused by reduced production at Russian oil refineries.

