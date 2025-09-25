Half of Ukrainians rely on Telegram as their primary news source, poll shows

Over half of Ukrainians consider Telegram channels as their main source of information, followed by broadcasts and videos by bloggers on YouTube.

Source: an annual nationwide poll conducted by the Rating polling organisation and the European Union Advisory Mission on 31 July-5 August

Details: According to the survey, 51% of Ukrainians continue to rely on Telegram as their primary news source. YouTube ranks second (25%) with bloggers’ streams and videos, and 22% cite their personal networks, such as friends, relatives or colleagues.

Facebook and Instagram are considered the top sources of disinformation (58%), followed by messaging platforms (45%).

Independent journalists and Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) remain the most trusted entities in debunking fake news.

Telegram’s popularity has risen from 47% in 2024 to 51% in 2025.

Other sources frequently mentioned by respondents include YouTube (25%), personal communication (22%) and the national joint 24/7 newscast (21%). Fewer than 20% cited any other sources.

Respondents believe that fake news and disinformation are most prevalent on social networks like Facebook and Instagram (58%), messenger channels (45%), television (27%) and online media (21%). Some 15% consider interpersonal communication a channel for spreading fakes, while 5% cited radio and 5% cited print media.

Compared to 2024, concern about social networks as channels of disinformation has grown from 53% to 58%, and about messaging platforms from 35% to 45%. Concern about television decreased from 32% to 27%.

A total of 84% of respondents expressed concern about the influence and spread of disinformation and fake news among the Ukrainian population; 16% said they were not concerned.

The most trusted sources for countering disinformation or fake news were independent journalists (44%) and the CCD (42%). Other trusted institutions included the Office of the President (26%), international organisations (21%), civil society organisations (14%), the Centre for Strategic Communications (11%), law enforcement agencies (9%) and influencers or opinion leaders (9%).

Among networks and apps where respondents subscribe to public channels for news and updates, 62% named Telegram, 32% YouTube and 22% Facebook. Other platforms were less popular: Viber (18%), Instagram (16%) and TikTok (14%). Fewer than 10% reported using other apps or platforms for this purpose.

Sociologists noted that the 2025 survey results highlight "encouraging trends in public trust toward civil security sector institutions, while also outlining key challenges in areas critical for reforms and European integration".

Since 2015, the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine has initiated this annual survey.

The study was conducted from 31 July to 5 August among Ukrainians aged 18 and older in all oblasts except temporarily occupied territories.

A total of 2,000 respondents were surveyed using CATI (computer-assisted telephone interviews). The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.

