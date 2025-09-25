Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: two people injured

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast with artillery and aircraft on 25 September, injuring two people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Our investigation revealed that Russian forces had conducted an artillery strike on the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district on 25 September at around 12:00. A 51-year-old man has been injured. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Residential houses in the settlement were damaged."

Details: Russian forces conducted an airstrike on the Zolochiv hromada in the evening. A 59-year-old woman has been injured in the village of Buhai Druhi. Early reports indicated that the Russians had used four guided bombs. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

