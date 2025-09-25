All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: two people injured

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 25 September 2025, 22:01
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: two people injured
Damaged house. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast with artillery and aircraft on 25 September, injuring two people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Our investigation revealed that Russian forces had conducted an artillery strike on the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district on 25 September at around 12:00. A 51-year-old man has been injured. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Residential houses in the settlement were damaged."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian forces conducted an airstrike on the Zolochiv hromada in the evening. A 59-year-old woman has been injured in the village of Buhai Druhi. Early reports indicated that the Russians had used four guided bombs. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian warattack
Advertisement:
Russia and Belarus to return to Paralympics under national flags after IPC vote
Russia damages railway in Odesa Oblast: dozens of trains delayed
Russia attacks Ukraine with 115 drones
Chancellor Merz: Germany no longer lives in peace
Ukraine's General Staff posts map showing route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Situation in Kupiansk is critical as Russian forces pound city and sabotage groups infiltrate
Russians hit municipal business in Kharkiv Oblast: man killed – photos
Several people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts overnight – photos
RECENT NEWS
12:06
Drone spotted near Finnish power station
11:49
Russia and Belarus to return to Paralympics under national flags after IPC vote
10:51
Russia attacks gas workers in Sumy Oblast with drone
10:35
Drones spotted near Swedish Navy base
09:41
Russia damages railway in Odesa Oblast: dozens of trains delayed
09:19
Russia attacks Ukraine with 115 drones
09:10
EXPLAINERWhich Moldovan parties are ready to serve the Kremlin and how the elections threaten Kyiv
08:53
Oil pumping station in Russia's Chuvash Republic halts operations after drone strike
08:27
Over 20 civilians injured and 2 killed in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
07:25
Russia loses 970 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: