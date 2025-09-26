Russians strike residential area in Sumy Oblast with guided bomb, damaging houses

Russian forces have attacked a residential area in Sumy Oblast with a guided bomb on the morning of 26 September, damaging houses.

Source: Serhii Kryvosheienko, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "According to early reports, at around 04:20 the enemy used a guided bomb to attack a residential area in the Stetskivka district. Houses were damaged in the strike. Power and gas supply disruptions are possible. Information on the scale of the attack is being confirmed."

Details: Stetskivka district Head Yurii Lysenko said that the village of Stetskivka had been targeted.

"Two houses were completely destroyed and up to 10 more were damaged," he told Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.

