All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 September 2025, 07:21
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 940 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 400 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.   

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,106,430 (+940) military personnel
  • 11,203 (+2) tanks
  • 23,287 (+0) armoured combat vehicles
  • 33,147 (+14) artillery systems
  • 1,501 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 1,222 (+0) air defence systems
  • 427 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 345 (+0) helicopters
  • 63,569 (+334) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 3,747 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats
  • 1 (+0) submarine
  • 62,818 (+82) vehicles and fuel tankers
  • 3,975 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Russia loses bid to secure seat on UN aviation authority council
Zelenskyy says 92 Russian drones headed for Poland on 10 September
Risk of another Fukushima: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still without electricity on fourth day
If Russia threatens blackout in Kyiv, Moscow should expect the same – Zelenskyy
Russia and Belarus to return to Paralympics under national flags after IPC vote
Russia damages railway in Odesa Oblast: dozens of trains delayed
All News
Russia
Drones hit Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Russian foreign minister claims NATO and EU have declared "real war" on Russia
European diplomats warned Russia that NATO is ready to shoot down violating aircraft – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Russians strike energy facilities in Chernihiv Oblast yet again, leaving 177 settlements without power
20:05
Russians trying to seize Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and seeking IAEA support – Ukraine's foreign minister
19:29
Russia loses bid to secure seat on UN aviation authority council
19:27
Hungary gave up two-thirds of its land for peace, Ukraine may have to yield a fifth, says senior Hungarian official
18:59
"This is fake!": Hungary rejects data on its drone's route over Ukraine
18:42
Zelenskyy says 92 Russian drones headed for Poland on 10 September
18:29
Risk of another Fukushima: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still without electricity on fourth day
17:58
Ukrainian foreign minister shows Hungarian drone incursion route in tweet aimed at "blind officials"
17:43
Ukraine prepared to help Hungary and Slovakia with alternative energy supplies – Zelenskyy
17:12
Zelenskyy comments on media reports that Ukraine has requested Tomahawk missiles from Trump
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: