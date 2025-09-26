Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Friday, 26 September 2025, 07:21
Russia has lost 940 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 400 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,106,430 (+940) military personnel
- 11,203 (+2) tanks
- 23,287 (+0) armoured combat vehicles
- 33,147 (+14) artillery systems
- 1,501 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,222 (+0) air defence systems
- 427 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 345 (+0) helicopters
- 63,569 (+334) operational-tactical UAVs
- 3,747 (+0) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 62,818 (+82) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,975 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!