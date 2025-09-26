All Sections
Battlefield sees 200 clashes, 67 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 26 September 2025, 08:45
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 200 combat clashes have been recorded over the past day. The largest number of them occurred on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 67 Russian assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 26 September

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, nine combat engagements have taken place over the past day.  

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces mounted three attempts to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Vovchansk and Dovhenke.

On the Kupiansk front, four Russian attacks took place. Ukrainian defenders repelled assault actions near the settlements of Kupiansk and Radkivka and towards Kurylivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 20 attacks trying to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Kolodiazi and Torske and towards Druzheliubivka and Stavky.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Dronivka and Pereizne.

On the Kramatorsk front, six combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Stupochky and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 16 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Yablunivka and Poltavka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 67 Russian assaults near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Mykolaivka, Sukhetske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Novomykolaivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne and Filiia.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces carried out 42 attacks near the settlements of Ivanivka, Yalta, Myrne, Sichneve, Tovste, Voskresenka, Sosnivka, Monomykolaivka, Piddubne, Novoselivka, Berezove and Novohryhorivka.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near the village of Poltavka.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks near the settlements of Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk and Kamianske.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft hit two clusters of Russian military personnel. 

