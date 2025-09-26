Russian drone crashes 800 metres from South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant: IAEA comments

A Russian drone has crashed just 800 metres from the perimeter of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant.

Source: statement from IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi

Quote from Grossi: "A drone was downed and detonated approximately 800 metres from the perimeter of Ukraine’s South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant overnight, in the latest close call underlining constant dangers to nuclear safety during the military conflict."

Details: The agency recorded 22 drones in the monitoring zone late at night and early in the morning on 25 September, some of which approached within 500 metres of the power plant.

IAEA staff stationed near the facility heard gunfire and explosions at around 01:00. On 25 September, they visited the drone crash site and found a crater measuring four square metres at the surface and about one metre deep.

The power plant's administration said a 150-kilovolt regional power line had also been damaged. However, this line was not connected to the plant and had no direct impact on nuclear safety or protection. No casualties were reported.

Quote from Grossi: "Once again drones are flying far too close to nuclear power plants, putting nuclear safety at risk. Fortunately, last night’s incident did not result in any damage to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant itself.

Next time we may not be so lucky. I continue to urge both sides to show maximum military restraint around all important nuclear facilities."

Background:

On 23 September at 16:56, the only power transmission line supplying the Zaporizhzhia NPP from Ukraine's power grid was disconnected. This blackout is the tenth since the plant was occupied by Russian forces.

On 25 September, for the second consecutive day, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP was forced to operate on diesel generators due to the loss of external power supply.

