Russians attack Kherson, dropping 15 aerial bombs and shelling city centre – video

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson on 26 September. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces conducted a large-scale attack on the city of Kherson with aerial bombs and artillery on the morning of Friday 26 September, killing a 74-year-old woman and injuring others.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from Prokudin: "The Russians carried out a large-scale air attack on Kherson this morning. Over a dozen bombs hit the city within an hour."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration said the strikes damaged an administrative building and nine houses.

Additionally, at about 08:30, Russian forces shelled the central part of Kherson with artillery. One of the Russian strikes hit a minibus. The vehicle was destroyed as a result.

A 48-year-old woman was also injured. She sustained facial burns, concussion, blast trauma and a brain injury. An ambulance crew transported the injured woman to hospital in a moderate condition.

The Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed the death of one woman.

Quote from Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office: "According to the investigation, on the morning of 26 September 2025, Russian troops carried out an artillery attack on Kherson. As a result of the attack, a woman was killed on the street. An apartment building and several cars were damaged."

Photo: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Prokudin specified that at around 10:00, Russian forces shelled Kherson’s Central District. A Russian shell struck an apartment building.

The impact destroyed several flats and ignited parked vehicles nearby.

This Russian attack claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman who was outside at the time.

Two other Kherson residents were injured inside their homes. The ambulance crew provided aid to a 55-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman who sustained blast injuries, concussions and head injuries.

