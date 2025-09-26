All Sections
Russians in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast lack troops for assault, their presence is for show – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 26 September 2025, 13:25
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that Russian troops are attempting to employ a "thousand cuts" tactic on the Novopavlivka front in order to advance deeper into the territory and declare their presence, but they don't have enough military personnel and resources for a decisive offensive.

Source: Syrskyi during a press conference, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: According to Syrskyi, the Russians are trying to use the "thousand cuts" tactic and advance deeper on the Novopavlivka front, where the administrative boundaries of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts converge, simply to "stick their flag in some building".

Quote: "There is only one goal: to declare their presence, to stick their flag in some building in a populated area. The situation there is dynamic. The territories are large, and the density of troops is insufficient. This is true on both our side and theirs. There are more of them [Russians] there. But they don't have enough forces and resources to carry out a decisive offensive."

Details: Syrskyi said that the Russians transferred marine units from the Sumy front to the Novopavlivka front in order to break through Ukrainian defences and make a push towards Zaporizhzhia or Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

However, after active actions by Ukraine’s defence forces, these attempts were thwarted.

"We actively thwarted the enemy's attempt to advance on the Novopavlivka front. All Russian marines are now bogged down in battles on the Dobropillia front," the commander said.

