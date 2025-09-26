All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine responds to Budapest sanctions with travel bans on Hungarian military officials

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzFriday, 26 September 2025, 13:51
Ukraine responds to Budapest sanctions with travel bans on Hungarian military officials
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has announced that Ukraine has banned entry to three senior officials of the Hungarian armed forces in response to Budapest’s decision to impose sanctions on Ukrainian military personnel.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Details: Sybiha said that this is a reciprocal measure in response to Hungary’s ban on entry for several Ukrainian military officials, which Sybiha described as "baseless".

Advertisement:

"We’ve imposed an entry ban on three high-ranking Hungarian military officials," Sybiha wrote.

Ukraine maintains its dignity and will not ignore disrespect from Hungary, the foreign minister noted.

Background:

  • At the end of August, Hungary barred entry to Robert Brovdi, the Ukrainian commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and an ethnic Hungarian, over attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline. 
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to "confirm this information and respond accordingly".
  • Additionally, in July, Hungary banned three Ukrainian military personnel from entering its territory over the alleged violent death of a Hungarian citizen linked to the actions of the Joint Coordination Centre in Zakarpattia Oblast.
  • The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that Hungary’s attempts to manipulatively use individual mobilisation cases for political purposes harm Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

HungaryUkraineForeign Affairs Ministry
Advertisement:
Russia loses bid to secure seat on UN aviation authority council
Zelenskyy says 92 Russian drones headed for Poland on 10 September
Risk of another Fukushima: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still without electricity on fourth day
If Russia threatens blackout in Kyiv, Moscow should expect the same – Zelenskyy
Russia and Belarus to return to Paralympics under national flags after IPC vote
Russia damages railway in Odesa Oblast: dozens of trains delayed
All News
Hungary
Hungarian fighter jets intercept five Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea – photos
EU's drone wall: Slovakia will join discussion, but Hungary will not
Hungarian foreign minister calls drone flights over Poland unacceptable but insists on dialogue with Russia
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Russians strike energy facilities in Chernihiv Oblast yet again, leaving 177 settlements without power
20:05
Russians trying to seize Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and seeking IAEA support – Ukraine's foreign minister
19:29
Russia loses bid to secure seat on UN aviation authority council
19:27
Hungary gave up two-thirds of its land for peace, Ukraine may have to yield a fifth, says senior Hungarian official
18:59
"This is fake!": Hungary rejects data on its drone's route over Ukraine
18:42
Zelenskyy says 92 Russian drones headed for Poland on 10 September
18:29
Risk of another Fukushima: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still without electricity on fourth day
17:58
Ukrainian foreign minister shows Hungarian drone incursion route in tweet aimed at "blind officials"
17:43
Ukraine prepared to help Hungary and Slovakia with alternative energy supplies – Zelenskyy
17:12
Zelenskyy comments on media reports that Ukraine has requested Tomahawk missiles from Trump
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: