Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters

Belarus has proposed building a nuclear power plant in the east of the country to supply electricity to Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

Source: Reuters

Details: Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko put the idea to Russian leader Vladimir Putin during talks in the Kremlin.

"If a decision is made, we will immediately begin building a new power unit or a new station if there is a need [for electricity] in western Russia and in the ‘liberated regions’," Lukashenko said, using the terminology Moscow applies to the occupied parts of Ukraine.

Putin replied that "financing is not an issue at all. If there is a consumer who will take electricity and pay the required tariff, it's not a problem at all."

The proposal has underlined the close ties between Putin and Lukashenko despite US President Donald Trump’s attempt to influence the Belarusian leader by offering sanctions relief in exchange for the release of political prisoners and rapprochement with the West.

Quote from Reuters: "Belarus is a close ally of Moscow and has backed its war in Ukraine, including by allowing Putin's troops to use its territory to enter Ukraine in 2022. Putin meets with Lukashenko more frequently than with any other foreign leader."

