Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 26 September 2025, 20:02
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has commented on remarks by his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó regarding the possible entry of drones into Ukraine from Hungary.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Earlier, commenting on a report by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about drones that may have entered Ukraine from Hungary, Szijjártó said that "Zelenskyy is becoming obsessed with anti-Hungarian sentiment" and "is seeing ghosts".

Quote from Sybiha: "We are starting to see a lot of things, Peter, including your government's hypocrisy and moral degradation, open and covert work against Ukraine and the rest of Europe, serving as a Kremlin lackey."

Details: Sybiha added that no attacks from Budapest on the Ukrainian president "will change what we – and everyone – see".

Background:

  • On Friday 26 September, Zelenskyy said that Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, had reported on incidents involving drones along the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.
  • In recent months, the Hungarian authorities have intensified anti-Ukrainian rhetoric, which is taking place against the backdrop of parliamentary elections scheduled for spring 2026.

Foreign Affairs MinistryZelenskyyHungary
