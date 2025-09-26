Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has commented on remarks by his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó regarding the possible entry of drones into Ukraine from Hungary.
Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Earlier, commenting on a report by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about drones that may have entered Ukraine from Hungary, Szijjártó said that "Zelenskyy is becoming obsessed with anti-Hungarian sentiment" and "is seeing ghosts".
Quote from Sybiha: "We are starting to see a lot of things, Peter, including your government's hypocrisy and moral degradation, open and covert work against Ukraine and the rest of Europe, serving as a Kremlin lackey."
Details: Sybiha added that no attacks from Budapest on the Ukrainian president "will change what we – and everyone – see".
Background:
- On Friday 26 September, Zelenskyy said that Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, had reported on incidents involving drones along the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.
- In recent months, the Hungarian authorities have intensified anti-Ukrainian rhetoric, which is taking place against the backdrop of parliamentary elections scheduled for spring 2026.
