Hungarian foreign minister reacts rudely to Zelenskyy's report on drones from Hungary

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 26 September 2025, 18:07
Péter Szijjártó. Photo: Facebook

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has rudely dismissed a report about a possible incursion of Hungarian drones into Ukraine, which has been released by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a briefing from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Source: Szijjártó on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Friday 26 September, Zelenskyy said that Syrskyi had reported on incidents involving drones along the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. 

The president added that he had instructed "that all available information be verified and that urgent reports be made on each recorded incident".

Szijjártó commented, "President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is becoming obsessed with anti-Hungarian sentiment. Now he is even seeing ghosts."

Background:

  • On the night of 23-24 September, Danish authorities temporarily suspended operations in the country’s Aalborg airport due to drones in its airspace. Officials in Copenhagen described it as a "hybrid attack". Similar incidents were also recorded at other airports across the country. 
  • On 22 September, airports in Copenhagen and Oslo were forced to close due to drone incursions, which led to flight cancellations and left thousands of passengers stranded in terminals.

