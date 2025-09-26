Hungarian foreign minister reacts rudely to Zelenskyy's report on drones from Hungary

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has rudely dismissed a report about a possible incursion of Hungarian drones into Ukraine, which has been released by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a briefing from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Source: Szijjártó on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Friday 26 September, Zelenskyy said that Syrskyi had reported on incidents involving drones along the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

The president added that he had instructed "that all available information be verified and that urgent reports be made on each recorded incident".

Szijjártó commented, "President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is becoming obsessed with anti-Hungarian sentiment. Now he is even seeing ghosts."

Background:

