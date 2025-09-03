All Sections
Two top Ukrainian drone units complete transfer from Ground Forces to Unmanned Systems Forces

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 3 September 2025, 08:41
Robert “Magyar” Brovdi. Photo: Magyar on Facebook

Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, has announced that the Magyar’s Birds brigade and the 20th Unmanned Systems Regiment K-2 have completed their transfer from the Ground Forces to the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Source: Robert "Magyar" Brovdi 

Quote: "The 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Forces Brigade Magyar’s Birds (with Klima as its commander) has completed its cross-branch transfer from the Ground Forces to the Unmanned Systems Forces, and will soon double in size."

Details: Brovdi also reported that the 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment K-2 has finalised its transfer from the Ground Forces to the Unmanned Systems Forces and is being transformed into a separate brigade.

For reference: Upon taking up his post as commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Magyar immediately integrated the Drone Line into the new branch. As Ukrainska Pravda has learned, he also assumed responsibility for all stages of his units’ work – from training to combat use and innovation. His predecessor, Vadym Sukharevskyi, had previously declined to do so, citing a lack of capacity.

Background

  • On 3 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reshuffled the commanders of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces and Air Assault Forces, appointing Robert Brovdi as head of the Unmanned Systems Forces.
  • The defence minister said that Magyar’s experience leading one of the top brigades should be scaled across the entire command of the Unmanned Systems Forces.
  • On 20 June, a new Unmanned Systems Forces grouping was created within Ukraine’s defence forces.

