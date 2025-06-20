All Sections
Ukraine brings drone units together in single Unmanned Systems Forces group

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 20 June 2025, 19:52
A Ukrainian drone operator. Photo: Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces

A new group, the Unmanned Systems Forces, has been created within the structure of Ukraine's defence forces.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces

Quote: "To improve management efficiency, transform the forces and adapt to the demands of modern warfare, the Unmanned Systems Forces group has been created within Ukraine's armed forces.

The group brings all the military units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Drone Line together.

For the first time, the units will operate within a single command structure, with a defined structure, clear interaction, and a common vision in terms of drone tactics. This will ensure that standardised approaches are taken, actions are coordinated, and more systematic combat use is made of unmanned systems."

Details: The press service noted that the group will be led by Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, who was recently appointed Commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces. This represents a key milestone in carrying out the 100-day development plan for the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Armed Forcesdrones
