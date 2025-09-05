Trump says he will talk to Putin soon and that he has a "good dialogue" with him

US President Donald Trump plans to have a conversation soon with Russian leader Vladimir Putin following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday 4 September.

Source: Trump during an exclusive dinner with the heads of the world's largest IT companies at the White House, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Trump was asked whether he planned, "after your phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy", to speak with Putin in the near future.

Quote from Trump: "I will be. We're having a very good dialogue.

I settled seven wars. The one that I thought would be maybe one of the easiest. You know that feeling? You think one thing’s going to be easier, turns out to be a little bit tougher. But the one that I thought would be an easier one because of my relationship with President Putin and with Ukraine and everything else. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

I thought it would be the Russia-Ukraine disaster where this week 7,014 people were killed, in most cases soldiers. A few [civilians] from Kyiv, relatively few, but mostly soldiers. And they're being killed at levels that we haven't seen since World War II."

"But that’s turned out to be the most difficult of the group. You know, I settled three wars. One was 31 years going, a lot of people killed, 10 million people. Another was 34 and another was 37 years, it was going on. And people said you can't settle them and I settled them.

This one [Russo-Ukrainain war] turned out to be more difficult, but we'll get it."

Background: During their conversation with Trump, participants of the Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris discussed ways to end Russia's aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine.

