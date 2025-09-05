Trump wants Europe to stop buying Russian oil and pressure China – CNN

US President Donald Trump, during a conversation with the participants of the Coalition of the Willing meeting on Thursday 4 September, said that Europe must completely stop purchasing Russian oil and begin exerting economic pressure on China in order to help achieve peace in Ukraine.

Source: CNN, citing an unnamed White House official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The source noted that Trump’s comments were made during remote talks with participants of the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris.

Advertisement:

The US president stressed that Europe "must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war – as Russia received €1.1 billion in fuel sales from the EU in one year".

"The President also emphasised that European leaders must place economic pressure on China for funding Russia’s war efforts," the source added.

Trump did not provide any comments regarding discussions on what the US contribution to potential security guarantees for Ukraine might be.

Background:

Earlier this year, the European Commission presented a roadmap for the complete cessation of Russian gas imports by the end of 2027, as well as the minimisation of Russian oil imports. Hungary and Slovakia remain opposed.

Following the Coalition of the Willing meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 35 leaders were ready to put forward a political proposal to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, with 26 countries expressing willingness either to send troops or to provide certain assets to support security forces. He noted that the US contribution would be finalised in the coming weeks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed a special format to Trump for protecting Ukraine’s airspace.

