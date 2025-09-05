EU representatives head to US to coordinate sanctions against Russia

In Brussels, work has begun on a new package of sanctions against Russia, and the European team is heading to Washington to coordinate it with American partners, European Council President António Costa said.

Details: During his visit to Uzhhorod, Costa emphasised the need to increase the number of sanctions measures in order to pressure Russia to stop the war.

He explained that the EU is working with the United States and other partners to strengthen pressure through further sanctions, both direct and secondary, and to implement additional economic measures to compel Russia to halt the war and stop killing people in Ukraine. He noted that in Brussels, work on the new sanctions package has begun, and the European team is travelling to Washington to collaborate with American partners.

Costa added that Europe is working together with Ukraine on a shared future, supporting the country’s reconstruction and its path toward EU membership.

He stressed that Ukraine’s membership in the European Union is not only the best guarantee of security but also the most effective path to prosperity and a better future for Ukrainians.

He said that the EU is impressed by the reforms Ukraine is implementing despite the ongoing war.

Costa concluded that the EU supports Ukraine in its efforts in the war, in pursuing peace through negotiations, and in building its future as a full member of the European Union.

Background:

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, outlined what could be included in the 19th sanctions package against Russia.

Among other measures, the EU is considering introducing secondary sanctions to prevent third countries from helping Russia circumvent already imposed restrictions.

