Trump says US has lost Russia and India to "darkest" China

Following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, US President Donald Trump said that Russia and India have sided with China and wished them a "prosperous" future together.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social

Quote: "Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!"

Details: Trump attached a photo showing Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi together.

Background:

In Beijing, Putin and Xi Jinping held talks during which they discussed the unprecedented level of cooperation, while Putin declared that Russia and China had been the main victors of World War II.

Previously, Trump said that Xi Jinping, Putin and North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un are plotting a conspiracy against the US.

According to CNN, Trump, during a conversation with the participants of the latest Coalition of the Willing meeting, said that Europe must completely stop purchasing Russian oil and begin exerting economic pressure on China in order to help achieve peace in Ukraine.

