Trump says US has lost Russia and India to "darkest" China

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 5 September 2025, 15:45
Trump says US has lost Russia and India to darkest China
Donald Trump. Photo: The White House

Following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, US President Donald Trump said that Russia and India have sided with China and wished them a "prosperous" future together.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social

Quote: "Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!"

Details: Trump attached a photo showing Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi together.

 

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

