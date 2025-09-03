Trump: Xi, Putin and Kim Jong Un are conspiring against US

US President Donald Trump has said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are plotting a conspiracy against the US.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump on Truth Social

Quote from Trump: "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."

Advertisement:

Details: Trump's message was posted as China hosted world leaders at the largest parade in history marking the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in the Second World War.

"The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and 'blood' that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China's quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honoured and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!" he said.

Trump also wished that "President Xi and the wonderful people of China" enjoy "a great and lasting day of celebration".

Background:

Earlier, Trump expressed his disappointment with Putin and announced certain actions.

He also said he is closely monitoring the actions of Ukraine and Russia and repeated that he wants the killing to stop.

