Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the city of Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast (Transcarpathia) in Ukraine's west, where they discussed key issues important for both Kyiv and Bratislava.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I briefed him on our conversation yesterday with President Trump, our work with leaders of the Coalition of the Willing to advance peace and ensure Ukraine’s security and the security architecture for Europe. And Slovakia will not stand aside. The prime minister told me about his interactions in China."

Details: The Ukrainian president said that Europe's energy independence was a separate and important topic. "Russian oil, just as Russian gas, has no future," he noted.

Zelenskyy stated that Slovakia supports Ukraine on its path to the European Union. "This is highly significant. We also share the view that Ukraine and Moldova must continue moving together towards EU membership. Equally important is that bilateral cooperation on economic, energy and infrastructure matters here, in our region, strengthens our peoples and our countries," he said.

Hungary and Slovakia continue to receive Russian oil, in particular through the Druzhba pipeline, which has recently been attacked by Ukraine. The foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary complained to the European Commission about the attacks.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán even decided to write a letter to US President Donald Trump in connection with Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba pipeline, and the president supposedly replied that he was angry.

On 4 September, Trump, during a conversation with the participants of the latest Coalition of the Willing meeting, said that Europe must completely stop purchasing Russian oil and begin exerting economic pressure on China in order to help achieve peace in Ukraine.

