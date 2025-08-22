All Sections
Orbán complains to Trump about Ukraine’s attack on Russian Druzhba oil pipeline

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 22 August 2025, 14:39
Orbán and Trump. Photo: X

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has decided to write a letter to US President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine’s attack on the Druzhba pipeline, through which Russia supplies oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

Source: major Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The newspaper published a copy of the letter and Trump’s reply.

"This pipeline supplies Hungary and Slovakia, two countries that have no other means of importing crude oil. Hungary supports Ukraine with electricity and petrol, and in return they bomb the pipeline that supplies us. A very unfriendly move! We wish President Trump every success in his pursuit for peace," Orbán wrote.

The US president reportedly replied: "Viktor, I do not like hearing this – I am very angry about this. Tell Slovakia that you are my great friend."

Background:

  • Earlier, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó complained about the third attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, as a result of which the supply of Russian oil to his country was once again halted.
  • On the night of 17-18 August, units within the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with other defence forces, struck the Nikolske oil pumping station in Russia’s Tambov Oblast.
  • After this, Péter Szijjártó hinted at a possible cessation of electricity supplies from Hungary to Ukraine, despite the fact that electricity is supplied on a commercial basis.
  • The European Commission said in response that the Ukrainian attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline has no impact on oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, Budapest’s complaints against Kyiv notwithstanding.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

