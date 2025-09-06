Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney is convinced that the international community and Ukraine's defence forces should put maximum pressure on Russia to force it to peace.

Source: European Pravda; CBC, a Canadian public broadcaster for both radio and television

Details: On Friday 5 September, Carney said that Canada and other allies should continue to put "maximum pressure" on Moscow.

The Canadian PM noted that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "has not yet come to terms with the need for peace".

"Mr Putin is the cause of this war, he's the reason for the killing," he said. "He is not going to dictate the terms of the peace," Carney said.

Carney said that the allies' pressure on Russia would include imposing new sanctions, arming Ukrainian troops, and supporting Ukraine "when there is a cessation of hostility".

The Canadian PM added that Ukraine's allies are preparing the next round of sanctions.

Background:

Previously, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about ways India can contribute to ending the war in Ukraine and advancing the peace process.

In the coming weeks, the European Commission president also plans to visit the EU countries that intend to cooperate with Ukraine in the defence industry via SAFE so that military assistance for Kyiv can be coordinated.

In addition, it was written that von der Leyen had a telephone conversation with US Vice President JD Vance on joint efforts to put sanctions pressure on Russia.

