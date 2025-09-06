All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Canadian PM: Putin has not yet accepted need for peace

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 September 2025, 11:16
Canadian PM: Putin has not yet accepted need for peace
Mark Carney. Stock photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney is convinced that the international community and Ukraine's defence forces should put maximum pressure on Russia to force it to peace.

Source: European Pravda; CBC, a Canadian public broadcaster for both radio and television

Details: On Friday 5 September, Carney said that Canada and other allies should continue to put "maximum pressure" on Moscow.

Advertisement:

The Canadian PM noted that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "has not yet come to terms with the need for peace".

"Mr Putin is the cause of this war, he's the reason for the killing," he said. "He is not going to dictate the terms of the peace," Carney said.

Carney said that the allies' pressure on Russia would include imposing new sanctions, arming Ukrainian troops, and supporting Ukraine "when there is a cessation of hostility". 

The Canadian PM added that Ukraine's allies are preparing the next round of sanctions.

Background:

  • Previously, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about ways India can contribute to ending the war in Ukraine and advancing the peace process.
  • In the coming weeks, the European Commission president also plans to visit the EU countries that intend to cooperate with Ukraine in the defence industry via SAFE so that military assistance for Kyiv can be coordinated.
  • In addition, it was written that von der Leyen had a telephone conversation with US Vice President JD Vance on joint efforts to put sanctions pressure on Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CanadaRussiaPutinwar
Advertisement:
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
UpdatedRussian drones attack Zaporizhzhia: fire breaks out, one injured – photos, video
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China and Iran – FT
All News
Canada
Putin fears meeting with Zelenskyy, Canadian PM says
Ukraine and Canada sign agreement on joint defence production
Canadian PM does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
18:55
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
18:30
Zelenskyy on Yarova strike: Russians knew they were targeting civilians
18:04
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
17:50
UK to fund domestic production of long-range drones for Ukraine
16:45
Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video
16:18
Ukrainian entrepreneur and cameraman Yaroslav Levytskyi confirmed dead after being MIA for nearly a year
16:10
Hungary signs 10-year Shell gas deal amid EU plan to phase out Russian supplies – Bloomberg
15:45
Ukraine's 141st Brigade has evacuated 13 wounded soldiers using ground robotic systems in a few weeks – video
15:00
Final round of talks on compensation mechanism for Ukraine reportedly begins in The Hague
14:52
Amputee war veterans take to the catwalk at Ukrainian Fashion Week, modelling adaptive clothing – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: