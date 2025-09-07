Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and missiles: casualties and destruction reported – photos

Russian forces launched drone and missile strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 6-7 September. Residential buildings, businesses and infrastructure have been damaged, and casualties and fatalities have been reported.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Lysak said that the Russians struck the city of Dnipro with attack drones, damaging infrastructure facilities.

Advertisement:

In Kryvyi Rih, drone and missile attacks caused multiple fires. A business, an administrative building, a garage, a house and cars were damaged. Three men were injured, and one of them is in a serious condition. Apartment buildings were also damaged.

At the same time, Russian drones hit the Hrushivka hromada in the Kryvyi Rih district, setting a house on fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Quote: "The terror in the Nikopol district continued from the evening. There were strikes in the city of Nikopol, as well as in the Pokrovske, Marhanets and Myrove hromadas. A 54-year-old man was killed in an attack. Another local man, aged 64, was injured.

The aftermath of a Russian attack Photo: Serhii Lysak

The aftermath of a Russian attack Photo: Serhii Lysak

Petrol stations, a greenhouse and four outbuildings were destroyed. One house was destroyed and two others damaged."

Details: A house and dry grass caught fire in the Petropavlivka and Mezhova hromadas of the Synelnykove district yesterday. The Pokrovske hromada also came under attack in the morning, with the details being confirmed.

Background: On the night of 6-7 September, Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!