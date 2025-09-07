EU ambassador to Ukraine on large-scale Russian attack: terror gets more brazen

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová has called for an end to Russian terror in the wake of a large-scale Russian strike against Ukraine on the night of 6-7 September.

Source: Mathernová on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová pointed out that during the night Russia launched a record number of aerial weapons against Ukraine: "over 800 drones, cruise and ballistic missiles".

She also noted that Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Odesa and other cities came under attack and that a government building in the Ukrainian capital was damaged.

"Russian terror continues. Just gets more brazen… Russian terror must be stopped," Mathernová stressed.

Background:

On the night of 6-7 September, Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-launched missiles. Ukrainian air defence intercepted 751 out of 823 aerial assets, though 9 missiles and 54 drones hit 33 locations.

In particular, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. Two people were reported killed and 20 injured. The Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv also caught fire as a result of the Russian strike.

Against the backdrop of the Russian attack on Ukraine, Poland scrambled its aircraft, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems were put on high alert.

