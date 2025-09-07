EU ambassador to Ukraine on large-scale Russian attack: terror gets more brazen
Sunday, 7 September 2025, 12:08
EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová has called for an end to Russian terror in the wake of a large-scale Russian strike against Ukraine on the night of 6-7 September.
Source: Mathernová on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Mathernová pointed out that during the night Russia launched a record number of aerial weapons against Ukraine: "over 800 drones, cruise and ballistic missiles".
Advertisement:
She also noted that Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Odesa and other cities came under attack and that a government building in the Ukrainian capital was damaged.
"Russian terror continues. Just gets more brazen… Russian terror must be stopped," Mathernová stressed.
Background:
- On the night of 6-7 September, Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-launched missiles. Ukrainian air defence intercepted 751 out of 823 aerial assets, though 9 missiles and 54 drones hit 33 locations.
- In particular, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. Two people were reported killed and 20 injured. The Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv also caught fire as a result of the Russian strike.
- Against the backdrop of the Russian attack on Ukraine, Poland scrambled its aircraft, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems were put on high alert.
