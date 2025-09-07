All Sections
Iryna KutielievaSunday, 7 September 2025, 12:54
Kremlin wants war, not peace: Latvian president and prime minister comment on Russian strike on Ukraine
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs and Prime Minister Evika Siliņa have said that the latest large-scale attack on Ukraine shows that Russia does not seek peace.

Source: Rinkēvičs and Siliņa on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president noted that the attack demonstrated Russia’s decision to escalate the conflict, pointing out that one of the strikes damaged the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) building.

"The message is clear – Kremlin wants war, not peace. Our response must be more weapons to Ukraine, more pressure on Russia," he stressed.

Siliņa pointed out that this was the first time the Ukrainian government building in Kyiv had been attacked.

"Russia does not want peace, it wants more war, aggression and suffering. We must stop it," she wrote.

Background:

  • On the night of 6-7 September, Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-launched missiles. Ukrainian air defence intercepted 751 out of 823 aerial assets, though 9 missiles and 54 drones hit 33 locations.
  • In particular, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. Two people were reported killed and 20 injured. The Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv also caught fire as a result of the Russian strike.
  • Against the backdrop of the Russian attack on Ukraine, Poland scrambled its aircraft, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems were put on high alert.

LatviaRusso-Ukrainian warattack
