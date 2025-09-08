Ukraine's deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic integration says Ukraine in "final stretch" of EU integration screening

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka has announced the final stretch of screening Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU law.

Source: Taras Kachka on social media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kachka stated that as part of preparations for accession negotiations with the EU, Ukraine has begun discussions with the European Commission on Cluster 5 concerning resources, agriculture, and cohesion policy – the last cluster still awaiting screening.

He noted that this cluster concentrates "the most sensitive topics of negotiations".

"Today we are discussing agricultural policy: support for farmers, development of rural areas, control and administration systems. Behind the technical issues lies a great deal of politics, which we have felt very keenly in recent years. The vulnerability of both Ukrainian and European farmers makes agricultural matters the most politically sensitive," the deputy prime minister remarked.

"In this part of the negotiations, it is especially important to involve all stakeholders and ensure mutual understanding among everyone. Success in the negotiations will mean such integration with the EU that together we will become the most powerful player in the global food system. I believe this is possible," Taras Kachka added.

Background: In July Ukraine successfully completed the screening of the 4th cluster in preparation for EU accession talks.

