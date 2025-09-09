All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with 84 UAVs, 23 hit targets

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 9 September 2025, 08:44
Russia attacks Ukraine with 84 UAVs, 23 hit targets
Building on fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 84 UAVs on the night of 8-9 September. Ukraine's air defence has managed to down 60 of the drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: From 19:00 on 8 September, the Russians launched Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The Air Force reported that there had been over 50 Shahed drones.

As of 08:30, air defence forces had destroyed or jammed 60 Russian drones, including Shahed, Gerbera and other types, in Ukraine's north, south and east.

Hits by 23 UAVs have been recorded in 10 locations.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Previously: On the night of 8-9 September, a Russian attack caused a fire in Zaporizhzhia, and a woman was injured.

