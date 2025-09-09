Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees

Dutch cities have reported that they no longer have resources to accommodate additional Ukrainians seeking temporary protection in the country.

Source: NOS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG) has described the situation as critical regarding resources for receiving new refugees, including Ukrainians, and has called on the government to take action.

Advertisement:

According to their statistics, around 300 new Ukrainians enter the country each week, and almost all available options for their accommodation are already taken. Most are women with children, though there are also men who "know there is work here".

In Utrecht, officials report that they were recently forced to refuse registration to Ukrainians for the first time. They also warn that due to a lack of funding, they may have to close existing reception centres.

The centres used to accommodate Ukrainians are often not municipally owned – rent must be paid for them. Expanding the network is also difficult because former office buildings, before being converted into centres, often require financial guarantees.

In Dordrecht authorities say they regularly have to turn away new arrivals and are uncertain what to do with half of the Ukrainians already housed – the rental contract for the building expires in February, after which the property will be repurposed, and no alternative accommodation has yet been found.

Meanwhile, municipalities are legally not allowed to refuse accommodation to people who apply. In Groningen, there is already a precedent where Ukrainian citizens challenged a refusal in court and won, and the city has lodged an appeal.

Municipalities are calling on the government for a "long-term plan and additional funding".

The Ministry of Asylum and Migration has acknowledged the problem and stated that it is considering possible solutions. In the future, they may allow co-payment for housing if the arriving Ukrainians have an income.

The Netherlands ranks fourth in the EU for the number of Ukrainians received per capita, after Czechia, Poland and Germany.

Background:

The Polish government has prepared a new draft on assistance for Ukrainians following a veto by President Duda.

The leader of the Czech populist party has called for a review of the residence permits of all Ukrainians.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!