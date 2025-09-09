All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 9 September 2025, 11:00
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
A Dutch flag. Photo: Getty Images

Dutch cities have reported that they no longer have resources to accommodate additional Ukrainians seeking temporary protection in the country.

Source: NOS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG) has described the situation as critical regarding resources for receiving new refugees, including Ukrainians, and has called on the government to take action.

Advertisement:

According to their statistics, around 300 new Ukrainians enter the country each week, and almost all available options for their accommodation are already taken. Most are women with children, though there are also men who "know there is work here".

In Utrecht, officials report that they were recently forced to refuse registration to Ukrainians for the first time. They also warn that due to a lack of funding, they may have to close existing reception centres.

The centres used to accommodate Ukrainians are often not municipally owned – rent must be paid for them. Expanding the network is also difficult because former office buildings, before being converted into centres, often require financial guarantees.

In Dordrecht authorities say they regularly have to turn away new arrivals and are uncertain what to do with half of the Ukrainians already housed – the rental contract for the building expires in February, after which the property will be repurposed, and no alternative accommodation has yet been found.

Meanwhile, municipalities are legally not allowed to refuse accommodation to people who apply. In Groningen, there is already a precedent where Ukrainian citizens challenged a refusal in court and won, and the city has lodged an appeal.

Municipalities are calling on the government for a "long-term plan and additional funding".

The Ministry of Asylum and Migration has acknowledged the problem and stated that it is considering possible solutions. In the future, they may allow co-payment for housing if the arriving Ukrainians have an income.

The Netherlands ranks fourth in the EU for the number of Ukrainians received per capita, after Czechia, Poland and Germany.

Background

  • The Polish government has prepared a new draft on assistance for Ukrainians following a veto by President Duda.
  • The leader of the Czech populist party has called for a review of the residence permits of all Ukrainians.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NetherlandsrefugeesUkrainewar
Advertisement:
Russians launch missile strike on Sumy Oblast village, killing two
Belarus and Russia launch Zapad 2025 exercises, raising NATO concerns
Polish foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
Trump says Russian drone incursion into Poland may have been "a mistake"
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
All News
Netherlands
Netherlands to provide Ukraine with missiles and components for Patriot system
Cyberattack on Dutch Public Prosecution Office linked to Russia
Dutch foreign minister: Independence of Ukraine's anti‑corruption agencies is key to EU integration
RECENT NEWS
12:36
Drones hit Russia's largest oil port
12:11
US senators introduce bill to label Russia and Belarus state sponsors of terrorism
12:08
Hungarian PM says Russian drones entered Poland because Poles are "up to their necks in war"
11:36
UK hits Russian shadow fleet and defence supply chain with new sanctions
10:56
Prince Harry arrives in Kyiv on surprise visit
10:40
One killed and 19 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts
10:35
State Border Guard Service on Zapad-25 drills: No large concentration of Russian troops observed in Belarus
10:20
New UK foreign secretary makes first overseas visit to Ukraine
09:57
Russians launch missile strike on Sumy Oblast village, killing two
09:43
Ukrainian air defence downs 33 Russian drones overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: