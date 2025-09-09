All Sections
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 9 September 2025, 18:04
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
Boris Pistorius. Photo: Getty Images

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said that Berlin is transferring two Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine. The first launchers have been delivered.

Source: Pistorius at the beginning of a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format) on Tuesday 9 September in London, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pistorius stated that apart from the constant supply of weapons systems and ammunition to Ukraine, "Germany is in the process of delivering two full Patriot systems to Ukraine".

"The first launchers have already been transferred to Ukraine," he said. 

The minister also thanked Norway for "generously agreeing to bear half of the cost of these two Patriot systems". 

"Together with our American allies, we are making a quick replacement of the Patriot systems possible," he added.

Background: 

  • On 24 August, it was reported that Norway is allocating about NOK 7 billion (about US$695.7 million) for Ukraine’s air defence.
  • "Together with Germany, we are now ensuring that Ukraine receives powerful air defence systems. Germany and Norway are working very closely together to support Ukraine in its fight to defend the country and protect the civilian population against Russian air attacks," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the time.
  • On 1 September, Kyiv requested an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in the Political Affairs Committee format following recent large-scale Russian attacks. The meeting focused on boosting Ukraine’s air defences, expanding allied support for drone production and intensifying pressure on Russia.
  • The US State Department approved the sale to Ukraine of equipment and support services for the Patriot air defence system, as well as Starlink satellite communication services, with a total value of US$329 million.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

