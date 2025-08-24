Norway allocates almost US$700m for Ukraine's air defence

Norway has allocated about 7 billion kroner (about US$695.7 million) for Ukraine’s air defence.

Source: statement from the Norwegian government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The air defence systems will be delivered from Germany to Ukraine.

"Together with Germany, we are now ensuring that Ukraine receives powerful air defence systems. Germany and Norway are working very closely together to support Ukraine in its fight to defend the country and protect the civilian population against Russian air attacks," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Norway and Germany are financing two Patriot systems, including missiles for them. In addition, Norway is contributing to the purchase of air defence radars from German manufacturer Hensoldt and air defence systems from Kongsberg.

"Air defence is also crucial for protecting military units and infrastructure. Now, together with Germany, we are further stepping up our efforts," said Norwegian Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik.

Background:

The US and NATO have launched a new mechanism for providing American weapons to Ukraine – the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which envisages funding through contributions from other Alliance members.

The Netherlands has prepared a €500 million package under PURL, including components and missiles for the Patriot air defence system.

Sweden, Norway and Denmark will jointly allocate about US$500 million.

Latvia has announced a contribution of at least US$2 million, though the final figure is still under discussion.

