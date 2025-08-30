All Sections
US approves US$329 million in sales of Patriot equipment and satellite communication services to Ukraine

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 30 August 2025, 02:50
US approves US$329 million in sales of Patriot equipment and satellite communication services to Ukraine
Patriot air defence systems. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US State Department has approved the sale to Ukraine of equipment and support services for the Patriot air defence system, as well as Starlink satellite communication services, with a total value of US$329 million.

Source: US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA)

Details: The agency noted that the Ukrainian government plans to purchase equipment and services for the Patriot system worth an estimated US$179.1 million. The package includes both classified and unclassified spare parts, technical support, software and updates, system modifications, testing equipment, communication systems, integration services, repair, training, technical assistance and related logistics.

Quote: "The principal contractors will be RTX Corporation, located in Arlington, VA; and Lockheed Martin, located in Bethesda, MD. Implementation of this proposed sale will require approximately five US Government and fifteen contractor representatives to travel to the United States European Command to support training and periodic meetings."

Details: The State Department separately approved the sale of Starlink satellite communication services and related equipment for a total of US$150 million. The main contractor for this part of the deal will be Starlink Services.

Background: A day earlier, the State Department approved the sale to Ukraine of 3,350 long-range ERAM air-launched cruise missiles worth US$825 million.

aid for UkraineUSAair defence
