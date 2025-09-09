German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has stated that Berlin, in partnership with Ukrainian manufacturers, is launching a project to procure long-range drones worth €300 million.

Source: Pistorius at the beginning of a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format) on Tuesday 9 September in London, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pistorius said that Germany is expanding Ukraine’s capabilities to weaken Russia’s war machine in the rear by ensuring effective defence.

He announced a new deep strikes initiative and said that Germany "will boost its support for the procurement of long-range drones with Ukraine's defence industry".

Quote: "As part of this initiative, we are concluding a number of contracts with Ukrainian enterprises amounting to a total of €300 million. These contracts provide for the delivery of several thousand long-range drones of various types from Ukrainian production. They are flexible and contain options for increasing quantities. We are giving all our partners the opportunity to participate."

Details: The minister stressed that Germany supports Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and is helping it to attain a position of strength.

Background:

Pistrorius has also stated that Germany is in the process of delivering two Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has announced that London plans to finance the production of long-range drones for Ukraine in the United Kingdom.

