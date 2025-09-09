German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has stated that Berlin, in partnership with Ukrainian manufacturers, is launching a project to procure long-range drones worth €300 million.
Source: Pistorius at the beginning of a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format) on Tuesday 9 September in London, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Pistorius said that Germany is expanding Ukraine’s capabilities to weaken Russia’s war machine in the rear by ensuring effective defence.
He announced a new deep strikes initiative and said that Germany "will boost its support for the procurement of long-range drones with Ukraine's defence industry".
Quote: "As part of this initiative, we are concluding a number of contracts with Ukrainian enterprises amounting to a total of €300 million. These contracts provide for the delivery of several thousand long-range drones of various types from Ukrainian production. They are flexible and contain options for increasing quantities. We are giving all our partners the opportunity to participate."
Details: The minister stressed that Germany supports Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and is helping it to attain a position of strength.
Background:
- Pistrorius has also stated that Germany is in the process of delivering two Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.
- UK Defence Secretary John Healey has announced that London plans to finance the production of long-range drones for Ukraine in the United Kingdom.
