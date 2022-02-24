Укр / Рус Клуб УП
Russia aims at changing government in Kyiv and adopting a “peace pact” - Office of Ukraine’s President

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 14:31

The Office of Ukraine's President believes that Russia has two tactical goals - to seize territory and to strike at Ukraine's leadership to provoke unrest.

Source: briefing of the adviser to the head of the presidential office Mykhailo Podoliak

Quote: "The key task of the Russians is to remove the leadership of Ukraine, to create maximum panic, that is, to decapitate the entire leadership so that there is no legitimate government. After that, bring one of your puppets here and adopt a pact on bilateral relations with Russia. "

